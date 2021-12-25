Kidnapped, Zayla and Justina turn to prostitutes in war · TV News

Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) and Justina (Cinnara Leal) will fall into the clutches of a gang trafficking black women in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The two will be kidnapped in the dead of night and sent to the Paraguay War (1864-1870) to become prostitutes in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the brochure by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the public will discover that Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) is behind the disappearance of women from Little Africa and will collaborate with the traffickers.

In the scenes set to air on January 5th , the sheriff will find one of the criminals to indicate new victims. “I already have some pretty good ones, but they’re still missing. What do you think of that one?”, the bad character will ask, pointing to Luísa’s confidant (Mariana Ximenes)

“Isn’t it the Countess’s house? I don’t want a mess,” the dealer will retort. “The countess robbed me once, now I’m going to pay back. You can take it that the countess is far away from here. It will be a good revenge”, the policeman will shoot.

Justina will be approached by bandits when walking down the street. “What? Hey… Help!”, will scream Guebo’s lover (Maicon Rodrigues). Zayla will be nearby and will see the woman captured. The seamstress will hide in fear, but later she will take a stick to try to help the ex-captive.

The young woman will manage to hit one of the drug dealers, who will release the hostage. “Run, Justina!” screams Candida’s daughter (Dani Ornellas). However, the man will get up and grab Luisa’s friend. To make matters worse, another criminal will appear and take the princess of Little Africa.

The two will be gagged and dragged away. “Zayla and Justina in one fell swoop! My lucky day!” will be amused Borges, who will be watching the scene.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#86 – Barbara Ends the Year Unmasked in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.