La Palma volcano eruption ends after three months of destruction | World

Scientists declared on Saturday (25) that the eruption in La Palma, Spain, has officially ended, allowing islanders to breathe a sigh of relief nearly 100 days after the volcano Cumbre Vieja began to expel lava, rock and ash.

After taking action on Sept. 19, the volcano suddenly went to sleep on Dec. 13, but authorities waited until Christmas to announce the news, fearful of raising false hopes for the population.

“What I want to say today can be said in just four words: the eruption is over,” Canary Islands regional security chief Julio Perez told a news conference.

During the eruption, lava flowed down the mountainside, engulfing homes, churches and many banana plantations that account for nearly half of the island’s economy. Although properties were destroyed, no one died.

Maria José Blanco, director of the National Geographic Institute of the Canary Islands, said all indicators suggest that the eruption had run out of steam, did not rule out a future reactivation.

About 3,000 properties were destroyed by the lava that now covers 1,219 hectares — the equivalent of about 1,500 football fields — according to a final survey by the emergency services.

Of the 7,000 people evacuated, most have returned home, but many of the properties that remain are uninhabitable due to the damage caused by the ash. With many roads blocked, some plantations are now only accessible by sea.

German couple Jacqueline Rehm and Juergen Doelz were among those forced to evacuate, fleeing their rented house in the village of Todoque and moving to their small sailboat for seven weeks.

“We couldn’t save anything, none of the furniture, none of my paintings, it’s all under the lava now,” said Rehm, 49, adding that they would move to nearby Tenerife after Christmas.

“I’m not sure it’s really over. I don’t trust this beast at all,” she said.

The volcanic roar that served as a constant reminder of the eruption may have subsided and islanders no longer need to carry umbrellas and goggles to protect themselves against the ash, but a massive cleanup operation has just begun.