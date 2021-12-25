Largest group of wandering planets on record discovered

wandering planets they are elusive cosmic objects that have masses comparable to those of planets in our Solar System, but do not orbit a star. Instead, they roam freely on their own. Many were not known until now, but a team of astronomers, using data from several European Southern Observatory (ESO) telescopes and other facilities, has just discovered at least 70 new wandering planets in our galaxy.

This is the largest group of wandering planets ever discovered. The find represents an important step towards understanding the origins and characteristics of these mysterious galactic nomads.

“We didn’t know how many to expect and we are excited to have found so many,” said Núria Miret-Roig, an astronomer at the Astrophysics Laboratory in Bordeaux (France) and at the University of Vienna (Austria). She is the first author of the new study, published in the magazine Nature Astronomy.

Normally it would be impossible to get images of wandering planets, as they are far from any stars that illuminate them. However, Miret-Roig and his team took advantage of the fact that, in the few million years after their formation, these planets are still hot enough to glow, making them directly detectable by sensitive cameras in large telescopes. They found at least 70 new wandering planets with masses comparable to Jupiter’s in a star-forming region close to our Sun, in the constellations Superior Scorpio and Serpentarium.

To locate so many wandering planets, the team used data spanning about 20 years from a series of ground and space telescopes. “We measure the tiny movements, colors and luminosities of tens of millions of sources across a large area of ​​the sky,” explained Miret-Roig. “These measurements allowed us to reliably identify the weakest objects in this region, the wandering planets.”

The study suggests that there may be many more of these elusive, starless planets orbiting that we have yet to discover. “There could be several billions of these giant free-floating planets roaming free in the Milky Way without a host star,” said Hervé Bouy, an astronomer at the Bordeaux Astrophysics Laboratory and leader of the new research project.

By studying the newly discovered wandering planets, astronomers can find clues to how these mysterious objects form. Some scientists believe that errant planets could have formed from the collapse of a cloud of gas that is too small to lead to star formation, or that they could have been kicked out of their original system. But it remains to be seen which mechanism is more likely.

