Larissa Manoela didn’t want to shock fans with sex scene: “Delicate form”

Larissa Manoela is about to break the childlike image that many fans still have of her. In Lulli, a Netflix film that opens this Sunday (26/12), the actress gives life to an adult character and will appear in her first sex scene. The romantic comedy, with a script written by Thalita Rebouças and Renato Fagundes, tells the story of a medical student who gains the “gift” of listening to other people’s thoughts.

In an interview with metropolises, Larissa spoke about the impact that the scene can have on followers and stressed that they are careful not to shock those who are used to seeing her since she was a child. “This growth is part of it. But when I think about my work, I think about a delicate way of doing it. Perhaps, when they see me a little more mature, they think, ‘My God, how long did I sleep?’ But I have it too. I still see myself as very small, there is a lot of my material on Netflix [dessa época]”, he explains.

The transition from girl to woman has been happening, according to Larissa, in a natural way. “I have affection and respect for my career, for the child and teenager I was and for the woman I am discovering myself to be. and see them [os fãs] growing up with me is also a great pleasure”, says the actress, who is a romantic partner with actor Vinicius Redd. “It was my first time on set and I had a really good partner”, he praised.

The opportunity to bring serious reflections, but lightly to the viewers, was what led Larissa to accept the role. Lulli, the protagonist of the plot, is self-centered and pays little attention to the needs of people around her, including her boyfriend. As she begins to read thoughts, she finds that listening with an open heart makes the world a better place.

“People are more and more self-possessed and without keen listening. Lulli listens and this is something that, unfortunately, we have little today. Listening needs to be open so that we can listen to others, so that we can reach out, so that we can be more empathetic and create our same perception of life”, he considers.

In real life, Larissa Manoela says she doesn’t want to hear what’s going on in people’s minds. “I don’t know if it’s a blessing, I don’t feel like it. It must be very complicated for us to hear what we don’t want. I lived this in fiction and for me it’s already good size”, he assesses. But if she could choose to listen only once, she would already have the target: “I would like to hear what my dogs think, they certainly judge me a lot”, jokes the pet’s mother.

Also in the studio, finishing the recordings of Além da Ilusão, the next telenovela of the six on Globo, the actress says that it was not easy to divide between the two characters and reconcile with her singing career and the promotion of the music video for Me Leave a Milhão, single released in October.

“I’m at a time in my life where I really care about my sanity. With mental, spiritual and physical health up to date to be able to continue. As long as the day is 24 hours long, and it’s always very intense, I welcome the here and now. I used to be anxious, but I learned a lot from the pandemic. I came to accept that you only live once. Tomorrow we don’t even know if he’ll be alive”, he concluded.

Watch the official trailer for Lulli