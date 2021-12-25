last day of hypermarket in Campo Grande has products with 70% off · Jornal Midiamax

Promotions with discounts on various products are being carried out. Photo: Speak People

The Extra Hypermarket on Rua Maracaju, in Campo Grande, will no longer exist in its current format and could become an Extra Market, Pão de Açúcar, Assaí Atacadista or even close for good. During this operational restructuring process, several promotions have been carried out with discounts of up to 70% on some products. In many sectors the store is already practically empty.

According to the press office, Assaí bought 71 commercial points from the company GPA, owner of the Extra units. In this sense, hypermarkets will soon cease to exist and may be converted into other business formats. However, there are still no details, as it is necessary to wait for the complete closure of sales negotiations.

As for the Maracaju store, until December 24th it has two accesses, one on Rua Maracaju and one on Rua Antônio Maria Coelho. From the 25th onwards, access via Antônio Maria Coelho, where clothes and electronics were sold, will be closed, leaving only Maracaju.

The workers must be reused in the new Assaí units, with priority in the act of hiring. “GPA is conducting a mapping process for 100% of the employees at these units in order to understand individual interest and, in this way, direct efforts so that the transition is made in a humane manner”, says a note sent by the press office.

It was also informed that, regardless of the brand or format to be established, the number of jobs will not decrease, on the contrary. “Furthermore, due to the profile of the operation, an Assaí store generates up to twice as many jobs as an Extra Hiper – therefore, the conversion movement will also generate new jobs in the cities covered”.