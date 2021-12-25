last days to place bets; see how to bet

Players have until 17:00 on December 31 to register their bets for the 13th edition of Mega da Virada. According to Caixa, the contest can pay R$ 350 million to whoever hits the six dozen that will be drawn from 8 pm on the last day of the year.

The Mega da Virada does not accumulate. If there are no winners in the main lane, hitting six numbers, the prize will be divided among those hitting the second lane (matching five numbers), and so on, according to the prize tiers.

Bets can be placed at lottery outlets or in the Cashier app. The single bet costs R$4.50.

Bonuses

To increase the chances of winning, many players choose to purchase pool shares, as they compete with a greater amount of games and numbers in a bet, spending less.

To make the raffle, just form a group, choose the bet numbers, mark the amount of odds and register at any of the 13 thousand lotteries in the country. When registered in the system, the bet generates a share receipt for each participant who, in the event of a prize, will be able to redeem the prize individually.

The player can also acquire shares of raffles organized by lottery companies. For this, you must ask the attendant for the number of shares you want and keep the receipt to check the bet on the day of the draw. In this case, you can pay an additional service fee of up to 35% of the fee, at the lottery’s discretion.

At Mega-Sena, the jackpots have a minimum price of R$ 10. However, each share cannot be less than R$ 5. It is possible to make a jackpot with a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 100 shares. A maximum of 10 bets per pool is allowed. In cases of more than one bet, they must all contain the same number of prediction numbers.