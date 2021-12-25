LATAM leads in Brazil for the 4th month and has the flights with the highest occupancy, says ANAC

Boeing 787-9





On Thursday, December 23, LATAM celebrated having been confirmed by ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) as the leading airline in the Brazilian air market in November, for the fourth consecutive month, in line with what we had presented at the beginning this month from the analysis of traffic data released by national companies.

In the data that the agency released on Thursday for the month of November, LATAM achieved a 37.6% market share (in terms of RPK – paying passengers times kilometers flown).

RPK – November/2021 – Source: ANAC

In addition, the company also has four consecutive months with the greatest use of flights in Brazil, having registered a domestic occupancy rate of 83.6% in November.

“In the middle of this year, we openly said that LATAM is more efficient and that we decided to aggressively compete again in the domestic market to offer more options for Brazilians to fly. The result of ANAC is just a reflection of this movement, as our growth in Brazil is just beginning. In 2022, LATAM will grow even more in the country with 6 new destinations already confirmed and at least 10 more under study”, claims Diogo Elias, Sales and Marketing Director at LATAM Brasil.





LATAM has already recovered 95% of its capacity

In addition to leading the domestic market, LATAM has already recovered 95% of its domestic seat supply (in terms of ASK – seats offered times flown kilometers) in Brazil compared to December 2019 and will end 2021 with 49 destinations in the country (exceeding the 44 from before the pandemic). In other words, the company not only recovered its national operation in the number of cities served, but also started to grow again in Brazil, including with unprecedented flights.

Recently, LATAM opened operations in Comandatuba (BA), Juazeiro do Norte (CE), Petrolina (PE), Jericoacoara (CE) and Vitória da Conquista (BA). For 2022, it has already started selling tickets to Bauru (SP) and is preparing to open sales to Juiz de Fora (MG), Cascavel (PR), Caxias do Sul (RS), Presidente Prudente (SP) and Sinop (MT), in addition to already studying, as mentioned above by Diogo, another 10 destinations to open in the rest of the next year in the country.

