Lavras confirms cases of the micron variant in a group of entrepreneurs – General

Micron variant confirmed in three residents of Lavras (photo: Reproduction/Internet)

The Municipality of Lavras, in the south of Minas, confirmed three records of the micron variant in the city. The case came after a group of businesspeople, accompanied by family members, traveled to Cancun, Mexico.

According to the city hall, a group of businesspeople traveled to Cancun, Mexico and returned to Lavras with flu-like symptoms. “They did the antigen test in a private laboratory. Of these, initially, only adults had a positive result for COVID-19”, says the note.

Subsequently, the Epidemiological Surveillance collected patient samples for the RTqPCR test by LabCovid/UFLA. According to the city hall, out of eight collections, five tested positive for COVID-19. “Tests were also carried out for genomic research, by the Nupeb group and by Meblab, in which they identified the micron variant in three patients”, he says.

Also according to the city hall, the Municipal Health Department is monitoring patients and maintains the alert for care during this festive period. “Avoid crowds, always wear the mask and practice social detachment whenever possible. In case of symptoms or suspicion of the disease, look for a health unit and take the test. The pandemic is not over! This fight for all of us”, he emphasizes.

Lavras continues with 9,691 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 169 deaths of residents and another 125 deaths of patients in the region. This Friday (12/24) 173 tests were carried out in drugstores, laboratories, PSFs, LabCovid and the UPA. Of this total, 35 people tested positive for the new coronavirus. The municipality has already vaccinated more than 84 thousand residents with the first dose, almost 80 thousand have already received the second, 15,807 the third and almost two thousand people have been immunized with the single dose.