Learn How to Increase Your Nubank Credit Card Limit

Nubank has been conquering many customers and this is mainly due to the low bureaucracy of this bank, its very easy and intuitive online system and the absence of annuity and other fees on your credit card. Currently, it is very difficult to find someone who does not have the roxinho – popular nickname given to this bank. However, normally new customers receive a very low credit limit: around R$50. If you want to know how to increase your Nubank credit card limit, then read on!

Some people can easily increase this value just by asking Nubank in their app, but for others it can take time. With that in mind, we’ve separated some information to help you get a higher credit limit:

How does Nubank set the credit card limit?

The bank says that it forecasts the potential customer’s spending and analyzes the usage profile, the risks associated with the customer and other external data to define the initial value they consider safe to offer.

This measure is just an initial contact between the new customer and Nubank and helps the company avoid losses if the payer contracts debts it cannot afford. Furthermore, the idea is to know the customer’s profile and, over time, offer a higher limit.

How to increase this limit?

Nubank will analyze customer data from other banks, credit bureaus and how they behave in relation to purchases and debt payments. However, with certain attitudes it is possible to achieve the desired increase:

Use your entire available limit, so if you only have R$200 in credit, make sure you consume it completely;

Always pay the bill on time, that is, no delays;

Never pay your bill;

Update your income in the app on Nu;

No revolving credit;

Try to prioritize spending only on the purple card.

By following these tips it is possible that you can achieve the dreamed increase in your credit limit at Nubank, here’s how to do it:

Open the bank app;

Select “Credit Card”, then click “Adjust” and then “Request Increase”, then enter the amount you want;

Later, the app will ask you the reason for this request, so choose the one that suits your needs;

From then on, Nubank will analyze your order and get in touch in the next few days.