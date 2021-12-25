LeBron James compares COVID to flu and cold

the star LeBron James caused controversy this Friday (24), Christmas Eve, by comparing COVID-19 to a flu and a cold. In your official profile on Instagram, the Los Angeles Lakers player published the famous meme of three Spider-Man pointing at each other. However, he made an adaptation and inserted the words COVID, flu (flu) and cold (cold), implying that they are the same thing.

Two months ago, LeBron was very criticized by the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for staying “on the fence” by not endorsing COVID vaccination. At the time, the big star of the day revealed that he was immunized, but said that taking or not the injection against the coronavirus is a personal decision.

One of the biggest advocates of the COVID vaccine in the NBA, Boston Celtics pivot Enes Kanter Freedom, showed up disappointed with the uncommitted stance of LeBron, who refused to give public support to the immunization.

According to information from the Johns Hopkins University, the United States has registered about 52 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 814,000 deaths from the disease. In addition, the US has the highest number of deaths from coronaviruses in the world, followed by Brazil and India.

“Reluctant Supporter”

First, LeBron James spent months refusing to comment on whether he would take the COVID-19 immunizer. Later, on the day of the Lakers re-introduction, he revealed that he had been vaccinated after conducting a “personal survey” and avoided encouraging others to seek vaccinations.

The ward then liked a comment from Draymond Green, of the Golden State Warriors, who accused the immunization of becoming a political act and the press of putting pressure on athletes.

Ômicron effect

On December 15, the NBA recorded the first case of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. Since then, the numbers have skyrocketed. According to Adam Silver, 90% of recent cases of positive tests for COVID-19 are of the new strain. In season 2021-22, there are already 141 players enrolled in health and safety protocols. Of these, 127 were in December.

Finally, regarding the number of vaccinated, the league and the NBPA (Players Association) reported that 97% of athletes have already been immunized. However, only 65% ​​of them received the third dose.

