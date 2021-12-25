Leonard’s comet passes through Earth for the first time in 80,000 years

Considered the biggest and brightest of 2021, Comet Leonard (C/2021 A1) has been recorded since the beginning of the month by several observers in the northern hemisphere, who reported observations with the naked eye in the late night hours. Here in Brazil, since the 16th, many images of the star’s “show” have been shared on social media.

Comet Leonard registered in Cajazeiras, PB. Image: Caio Fábio Correia

Discovered by Greg J. Leonard in the first days of 2021 from the Mount Lemmon Observatory, in the US state of Arizona, the comet that bears the name of its discoverer has already hinted, since the first predictions, that it could become very bright and provide a real spectacle in the sky at the end of the year.

Composed of ice, dust and frozen gases from the coldest regions of the solar system’s ends, Leonard is heading for a close encounter with the Sun, scheduled to take place on the next 3rd, the first Monday in 2022.

Several spacecraft have closely watched how the comet is changing and evolving as it warms up. In particular, two satellites designed to observe the Sun follow Leonard’s swift passage across Earth for the first time in 80,000 years: the SoloHI and SECCHI / HI-2 orbiters.

SoloHI, which stands for something like “Solar Orbiter of Heliospheric Imaging,” captured an amazing animated sequence of images between Friday of last week and Sunday (17th-19th) that shows the comet crossing diagonally across the field of view.

In the sequence of images, transformed into a small video, the Milky Way can be seen, as well as Venus and Mercury, which are in the upper right corner. Venus is brighter and moves left to right.

When SoloHI captured these images, comet Laonard was between the Sun and the spacecraft, with its tails of gas and dust from the comet pointing toward the satellite. Toward the end of the image sequence, the image of both tails improves as the angle of view at which we see the comet increases, and SoloHI gets a side view of the comet.

The Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory (STEREO-A), through its SECCHI / HI-2 telescope, has been following Leonard’s evolution since the beginning of November. He captured animated footage of the comet on the 14th, which was shared on Twitter by astrophysicist Karl Battams.

So yeah, Leonard’s comet has definitely kicked into a new gear over the past couple of days. Check out that tail action! 😱 These are highly-processed images from our @USNRL SECCHI/HI-2 camera @NASASun STEREO-A on Dec 14. [📽️: B.Gallagher, NRL] pic.twitter.com/QzNWL2UjNf — Karl Battams (@SungrazerComets) December 16, 2021

According to NASA, these animated images were created by subtracting the current frame from the previous frame to highlight the differences between them, in what is known as the “difference picture”.

Difference images are useful for seeing subtle changes in the Leonard ion tail (the trail of ionized gases flowing from the comet’s body, or nucleus), which becomes longer and brighter at the end of the videos.

Leonard came closest to Earth on December 12, when he reached 34 million kilometers away. At the time it was discovered, it was about 5 Astronomical Units (AU) from us (approximately the distance between Jupiter and the Sun).

According to astronomers, even if comet Leonard survives its trip around the Sun, it will never be seen again, as it must be ejected from the solar system after perihelion (a moment that occurs once a year, around fourteen days after December solstice, around January 4, when the Earth is closest to the Sun.

