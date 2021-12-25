Livelo offers 10 points per dollar spent at Dudalina

THE Livelo is offering 10 points per dollar spent in purchases made on the website of Dudalina. The promotion is valid until today (24), upon filling out the “LIVELO” coupon at checkout.

bonus

10 points per dollar spent: all customers.

Conditions

Products eligible for the offer: products sold and delivered by Dudalina.

Points will be credited within 30 (thirty) days after receiving the product(s).

How to participate

Access Dudalina through the Livelo website; Click on “Go to Dudalina”; Choose the desired product and proceed with the purchase; In the shopping cart, add the coupon “LIVELO” Ready! Your purchases will earn Livelo points.

Purchase example

During the purchase process, it is not indicated how many points will be accumulated when purchasing a product. Remember that to earn Livelo points with your purchase, you will need to add the coupon “LIVELO” in the shopping cart:

We advise that you take pictures or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, in the event of a problem, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

It’s a great opportunity to accumulate Livelo points on Christmas shopping at Dudalina. The points accumulated in the program can help you on a future trip.

Thinking about taking advantage of the promotion? Access Dudalina through the Livelo website.