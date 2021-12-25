Luan Santana presents his father with a boat valued at more than R$1.4 million; see video

Singer Luan Santana presented his father and businessman, Amarildo Aparecido de Santana, with a boat valued at more than R$1.4 million. In a video posted on his Instagram this Friday, the countryman says he wanted to do “something special” this Christmas.

The purchase of the vessel was made official in early November amid the closing of the São Paulo Boat Show, the largest nautical event in Latin America. It is the NX360 Sport Coupé model, manufactured by NX Boats.





The boat was custom-ordered from a store in Recife and delivered to the interior of São Paulo, where the singer has a farm, on November 24th. With freight, costs were close to R$ 2 million.

Luan Santana and his father Amarildo on a boat ride given as a Christmas gift Photo: Personal archive

The vessel requested by Luan Santana is silver in color. The boat is a sporty model with a modern and youthful design, which has two beds.

The country duo Bruno and Marrone and the singer Alexandre Pires also recently bought boats from the same company. The vessels are of the NX 400 model, also budgeted at more than R$ 1 million.

The delivery of the Pires boat is scheduled for next month.