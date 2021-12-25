Luiza says Maurílio was unconscious for 38 minutes during cardiac arrest: ‘He’s already a miracle’ | Goiás

Singer Luiza, who is paired with Maurílio, said that the singer was unconscious for 38 minutes during one of the three cardiac arrests he suffered at a hospital in Goiânia. (see video above). The artist has been in the ICU for over a week in serious condition. The countryman was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism.

“While I was calling his mother, he had three cardiopulmonary arrests. One of them lasted 38 minutes. He disappeared, died for 38 minutes and came back. Maurilio is a miracle,” said the singer.

The singer also said that she will return to the stage while the singer recovers: “One of the doctors instructed me to come back. There are tickets to pay. We have a team of 20 people who need us. We have already canceled shows and our team is already very helpless financially. I’m sure that’s what he wants too. I’m doing this for both of us.”

The latest bulletin points out that the singer continues to improve his kidney function. Even so, he is still on hemodialysis. According to the hospital, “the hemodynamic and respiratory parts continue to evolve well, the renal function shows signs of improvement”. Neurological evaluation showed brain activity and examinations showed swelling in the brain but no hemorrhage.

Doctor Wandervan Azevedo, who is accompanying the musician, said that the condition is a reflection of the cardiac arrest he suffered. Maurílio remains intubated, sedated and mechanically ventilated.

“We inform you that this type of change takes time to evolve, and we ask for everyone’s understanding and patience,” says the bulletin.

Singer Maurílio is in serious condition after cardiac arrest

The singer has been hospitalized since the early hours of December 15th, after getting sick while recording a DVD in the capital. On that day, he even fell on stage and was rescued by the producer and partner Luiza.

The medical team said he had kidney damage and was undergoing hemodialysis. His sedation was withdrawn on Friday (17). On Saturday (18), the hospital informed that he continued to improve his clinical condition and that he would start to be fed by tube. The next day, Maurílio started breathing spontaneously.

The family is on a campaign to get blood donations for the singer. The wife and partner were the first to donate.

