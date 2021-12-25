Lupo plans to double its size and reach R$ 3 billion in revenue by 2024 – Economy

Just 100 years old, clothing maker Lupo, focused on underwear, sportswear and socks, was just one of the companies in line to make its IPO on B3. However, with the bad moment in the market, he decided to take a step back and wait for a new opportunity to debut on the Stock Exchange. Even so, the president of Lupo, Liliana Aufiero, says the plans continue: the company wants to double in size in the next three years, with or without the IPO money.

The company should end 2021 with sales of R$ 1.5 billion, according to Liliana. This will represent a 43% growth compared to the results recorded in 2019 – before the pandemic. Thus, by 2024, Lupo intends to be a company with R$ 3 billion in sales and, for that, it has been making investments to increase its production capacity.

The main one occurred this month, when the company announced that it is buying a new factory in the Northeast – more specifically, in the State of Ceará. The space was owned by Marisol, owner of children’s clothing brands Babs Ripilica and Tiger T. Tiger. For now, Liliana compares the space to an “empty vessel”, as Lupo is looking for all the machinery to equip the factory, and few tools from the current installation will be used.

For next year, Liliana hopes that the factory is already working at full speed. For now, there are 80 employees being trained to start working at the beginning of the year. The goal is to reach 1.2 thousand employees in 2022. Among the reasons for expansion to the Northeast, according to Liliana, is the average salary lower than in other regions of the country, which will bring greater competitiveness for the company to carry out the its expansion.

Meanwhile, the company is also looking to accelerate the expansion of its stores next year. The business is entirely based on franchises: there are 807 units spread across the country. For next year, the idea is to reach 975, but Liliana says she would be very pleased if the psychological mark of a thousand stores was reached by December.

What should help in this acceleration is the brand focused on sporting goods, Lupo Sport. The company debuted in this segment in 2010, but now wants to take advantage of the fact that people are returning to exercise as the pandemic has cooled. In 2022, the idea is to jump from 17 to 57 exclusive stores. In this way, Lupo wants to offset the revenue achieved so far with the sale of masks, which should have a reduction in the coming months, but which ended the year with sales of around R$ 200 million.

“There are 300 machines that were exclusive for masks, but that can easily be transformed into equipment for sporting materials”, says the executive.

Public Offering

Even with ambitious plans, the president of Lupo says the company has enough money to make the expansion, regardless of whether the market opens a window for the company’s debut on the Stock Exchange. According to her, the idea of ​​going to the capital market was not only aimed at raising funds, but also at consolidating the company’s corporate governance.

To Eduardo Tomiya, president of TM20 Branding, Lupo’s biggest success was understanding that he didn’t just make socks and underwear. “Lupo went from being a sock brand to a fashion brand, which looked at the needs of its consumers and expanded its portfolio while maintaining tradition, but with an innovative footprint”, he says.

Company organizes command succession

Despite family control, members of the Lupo family are no longer allowed to occupy positions in the company. The expected entry on the Stock Exchange, according to the president, Liliana Aufiero (the founder’s granddaughter), will help to further strengthen this process. The executive has been in charge of the company for 30 years.

“The IPO will help the company to function with the rites of a publicly-held company”, she says, who is already starting to prepare the handover for the current superintendent director, Carlos Alberto Mazzeu. However, at 76, she has no date for retirement.