Luxembourg says she doesn’t know if she will stay at Cruzeiro: ‘Ronaldo’s decision must be respected’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro



Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo spoke on Friday about the future of Cruzeiro. After the purchase of 90% of the club’s shares by former striker Ronaldo ‘Fenômeno’, the coach’s stay at Raposa is not guaranteed for 2022. Football director Alexandre Mattos, who had an agreement with the heavenly direction, was dismissed by decision of the businessman, who prefers to have trustworthy people working at the club and, therefore, brought Paulo André (general manager of Valladolid, Spain, which also belongs to Ronaldo) and Gabriel Lima (business director of the Spanish club) to help in this transition period.

Thus, Luxa’s future became an open question. “There is a change, a transition. There is my press office, I also follow the media, and Luxembourg is being analyzed, evaluated whether it continues or not, whether the work continues, whether the players who were hired continue. I am a football professional. I think this exposure in the media of whether it continues or not, I think it’s unnecessary”, started Luxemburg in a video posted on the coach’s YouTube channel.

“Ronaldo is very welcome to Cruzeiro, it was a great acquisition, I’m sure it will be an absolute success, I like him and my friend. And he has to make the decision he thinks he has to make, and it must be respected, he who bought the Cruzeiro, he who knows what to do, how to manage the Cruzeiro”, he continued.

“I just think this exposure in the media of a professional who has been in the market for so many years, who knows and knows what he can deliver and what he can’t deliver, is unnecessary. This assessment, this exposure, this research, assessment if it stays or not, they will analyze the work, it only exposes both sides so that people can question one side or the other”, he added.

Luxembourg was aware of the new football structure at Cruzeiro, which was transformed into the Anonymous Society of Football (SAF) before being sold to Ronaldo. The coach said that if he stays, he will help take the club back to Serie A. But if he doesn’t stay, he will continue to cheer from afar.

“Any decision that is taken has to be respected. And I’m a professional to understand this. From the heart, whatever is done will be accepted and my heart will continue on the Cruzeiro. If I continue, I’ll do my best to take Cruzeiro to the First Division. If I leave, I’ll be rooting for Cruzeiro to go to the First Division because he can’t be where he is, in Serie B. I think that’s too little for Cruzeiro. about coming to Cruzeiro at a difficult time for the club. Wishing Ronaldo a lot of luck, a lot of success, a lot of happiness in this new endeavor”, he concluded.

