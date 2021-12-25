Maiara accuses Fernando of treason and ends the yo-yo relationship once again · TV News

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Maiara accuses Fernando of treason and ends the yo-yo relationship once again · TV News 2 Views

It seems like repeated news, but Maiara and Fernando Zor ended their relationship once again. Now, the reason for the breakup would be a betrayal by the countryman during a show he did on Thursday (23), in Paraná. The accusation was made by Maraisa’s own sister on social networks.

“Good night to you who got a pair of horns for Christmas. It was all I needed to end the year with a golden key. Marilia Mendonça, I should have listened to you. Zero responsibility! It’s never too late, folks”, he published Maiara in a sequence of videos in Stories on Instagram, this Friday (24th).

When she was unburdening herself, she listened to a song by Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), a friend who died in November. “Fernando betrayed me after everything I went through this year,” said Maiara during a conversation with columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the website Em Off. According to the artist, this separation will be a deliverance.

According to reports heard by Maiara, Fernando would have stayed with a woman who watched the show in Paraná. A video published by journalist Fábia Oliveira shows the singer dancing with a fan on stage.

The relationship between the sertanejos lasted three years, but it was always marked by comings and goings, with attacks of jealousy and accusations on both sides.

The last breakup had happened in September, when the pair from Sorocaba didn’t like a night out between Maiara in Miami with Anitta. The reconciliation took place after the death of Marília Mendonça.

On social media, fans of the singer posted messages of support and uploaded the tag “Maiara, I love you” to the most talked about topics on Twitter on Christmas Eve. Check out posts below:

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Bonner mocks the ConnectSUS app live on ‘Jornal Nacional’

During Thursday’s ‘National Newspaper’, William Bonner tested the ConnectSUS app live but failed. The app …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved