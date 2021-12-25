Maiara and Fernando Zor: Singer reveals that she discovered betrayal after coming back with a sertanejo

It seems that the romance between Maiara and Fernando Zor is over…again! On social networks, the sertaneja gave a vengeance and told that discovered a betrayal. In November, the former couple had reunited for the ninth time.

“Good night to you who won two pairs of horns for Christmas. It was everything I needed to end the year with a flourish. Marília Mendonça I should have listened to you more. Zero responsibility”, vented the singer in Stories, on Instagram , which were deleted shortly thereafter. In the videos, the singer seems to be getting ready for some occasion.

According to the Instagram publication Garotx do Blog, the profile team sought out Fernando Zor, whoand denied having cheated on his girlfriend.

Rumors of the couple’s return happened in November, after they had been caught at a wedding to kisses. Then, the countryman accompanied his girlfriend to a show with Maraisa and needed to console her lover as she paid homage to Marília Mendonça.

Before returning, Maiara and Fernando they had already had several comings and goings. The two became engaged at the beginning of the year, after a parachute jump on a trip to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. In September, their first separation of 2021 took place. Fernando has not yet publicly commented on the current separation.