Maiara announces breakup with Fernando: “Zero liability”

News Summary:

Maiara vented about the breakup with Fernando Zor on social media

Singer claims to have been betrayed by the countryman

Fernando danced coladinho with another woman during a show in the countryside of Paraná

Maiara again decreed the end of her relationship with Fernando Zor. The singer was disgusted when she saw videos of the loose boy at a concert, taking another woman to dance glued, and interpreted the gesture as a betrayal. “Good night to you who got a pair of horns for Christmas,” Maraisa’s sister posted on Instagram on Friday night.

In the scenes that started circulating on the web, Fernando is on stage singing and decides to call a girl from the audience to dance with him. The two don’t even kiss, but Maiara felt offended and considered the gesture as a problem for their relationship.

“It was all I needed to end the year with a flourish. Marilia Mendonça, I should have listened to you. Zero responsibility! It’s never too late, guys?”, she continued in her Instagram posts.

The publications are no longer included in the singer’s profile, but she spoke briefly with columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the portal Em Off, and was extremely upset when she learned of the video.

“Fernando betrayed me after everything I’ve been through this year,” she said, referring to the death of Marília Mendonça, her best friend. Maiara even said an “amen” for considering the end as a deliverance.

The columnist also says that Fernando started following the girl on Instagram and that he would have left the venue, in the interior of Paraná, accompanied by her.

The Gossip do Dia profile also spoke briefly with the singer and asked her about the breakup. She just replied: “After everything I’ve been through this year. Merry Christmas to you!” So far, Fernando has not commented on the alleged betrayal.