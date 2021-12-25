Mama cat takes her sick puppy to the hospital in hopes that the doctors will take care of him.

One hospital wing received unusual patients who became the center of attention for millions of people on social media: a mother cat carrying her sick puppy to the emergency room, begging for help.

The surprising scene took place in Istanbul, Turkey, and shared by Merve Özcan. The images show the paramedics lovingly surrounding and petting the poor kitten.

Fortunately for Mama Cat, the Turkish people are known for their love and respect for homeless animals. So, the moment they saw her come in the front door, the doctors rushed to the service and helped them.

Thanks to hospital staff, the kitten is now out of harm’s way. This proof of maternal love now has more than 82 thousand likes on the social network Reddit. According to local media reports, the doctors were quick. They examined the puppy, while the mother zealously followed them around the hospital without losing sight of him.

While the little one received the attention she needed, the cat was fed by the hospital staff. This relaxed her and allowed the experts to do their jobs more comfortably. After the intervention of the doctors, both the mother and the cub were transferred to a veterinarian, where they were treated with the same affection and care.

With information from Zoorprendente.

