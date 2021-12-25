Man arrested after taking 7 doses of covid vaccine and selling certificates

In Slovenia, a man has received seven doses of covid-19 vaccines during the past two months. According to local police, the person was arrested and accused of illegally selling vaccination certificates — a mandatory document for entry into public places — to four other people who did not want to be immunized.

“Anyone who receives a false statement from a competent state agency or a public notary that serves as evidence in legal transactions may be sentenced to up to three years in prison,” warned the police about the purchase of false certificates of vaccination against covid-19.

A man was arrested in Slovenia for taking seven doses of covid-19 vaccine while waiting for the eighth (Image: Reproduction/Rthanuthattaphong/Envato Elements)

Understand the case of the man who took 7 doses of the vaccine

According to the ongoing investigation, the four men who did not want to be vaccinated “hired” a man who was in a situation of social vulnerability. Since then, he has been vaccinated at different immunization posts in Slovenia and was arrested while requesting the eighth dose. He is currently in custody.

“The person received a low reward [monetária] for these vaccines of the other four suspects, who took advantage of his problems and the circumstances in which he lives, and led him to a crime without considering his health,” Slovenian police said, according to the Dnevnik newspaper.

To date, there are no studies on the risks of high-dose covid-19 vaccines in such a short time span. Thus, it is not possible to define the immunization level of the individual who took 7 doses.

