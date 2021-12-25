Man blows up Tesla car after discovering repair value







With the help of someone who understands explosions, everything was prepared in an open field and filmed from a safe distance. Photo: Reproduction

the owner of a car Tesla, Elon Musk’s line of electric cars, found a rather unusual alternative to get rid of an expensive garage bill. Finn Tuomas Katainen reports that he had good times with the vehicle at first, but then it was just a headache.

“The car was in Tesla’s workshop for about a month,” said Katainen in a video posted on YouTube. The surprise came when he discovered a problem with his Tesla’s battery cell, which needed to be replaced entirely. To solve this, Katainen would have to spend R$ 145,124 and would still need an authorization from the company to carry out the exchange.

Impatient, the Finn then decided… to blow up the car! That’s right. And he still recorded everything and posted it on the internet, of course. With the help of someone who knows about explosions, everything was prepared in an open field and filmed from a safe distance.

More than 30 kilos of dynamite, glued to the side of the car, were used and did the job. You can barely see details of the explosion, it was so powerful. In the end, the owner of the car didn’t look at all sorry. “I’ve never had so much fun with my Tesla,” he joked.

Check out: