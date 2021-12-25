Man buys PlayStation 5 (PS5) on the Internet and receives a bag of rice | Video game

Reddit’s post was initially met with humor, as one user posted: “At least you won’t run out of rice for your Christmas,” but Jouislones said Amazon required that the rice be shipped back to ensure he got a refund. money you paid for the console. Another user took the joke further and created a thread: “Bought a bag of rice and got a PlayStation 5”. However, the victim commented that his Christmas was ruined by the exchange of products.

During the launch of the PlayStation 5, cases were even more common and people received cans of cat food, Air Fryers and the same bags of rice in place of their consoles, also purchased from Amazon. In November 2020, a woman from Oxfordshire, UK, filmed on her security camera a driver from the same company allegedly stealing a video game that would be a birthday present for her son. At the time, the store said it would investigate the case.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have been out of stores due to shortages of chips, a consequence of difficult manufacturing during the pandemic period. The few units of video games that make it to stores are often obtained by bots or purchased by users looking to resell them at higher prices. According to Sony and Microsoft, the shortage of consoles should remain in 2022, as there is no estimate of production to meet demand.