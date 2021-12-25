Man explodes with dynamite car valued at R$ 270 thousand so he doesn’t need to change the battery; watch

Published on 12/24/2021, at 6:44 pm – Updated at 7:00 pm illustrative Redaction

When Tuomas Katainen was told that he would need to change the entire battery of his 2013 Tesla Model S – similar to what a dog was caught driving alone – he hesitated. The replacement would need authorization from Elon Musk’s own company and would cost the equivalent of R$ 145,124.

To give you an idea, the price of a used car of the same model in your country, Finland, is around R$ 269,700. He could fix the vehicle and keep the difference, but Katainen’s vehicle had been in repair for a month, and he ran out of patience.

The solution found by the man was not to pay for the repair or sell the car, but to destroy it with dynamite. The Finn had help from a group of youtubers specializing in exploding objects, and he recorded the entire process.

In the video, available with English subtitles on YouTube, Tuomas says: “When I bought that Tesla, the first 1,500 km were good, so far it was an excellent car.” But then the problems started, and he had to call a winch to get the machine fixed.

“So the car stayed for about a month at a Tesla dealership, until I got a call and they said they couldn’t do anything for my car, the only option was to replace the entire battery cell,” he explains. Smiling, the man continues, “So I told them, ‘I’m going to get Tesla.’ And now I’m going to blow up the whole car.”

The explosion was prepared at night, in an open field covered by snow, beside a cliff that would absorb part of the impact. It took 30 kg of dynamite for the job, attached to the right side of the car by tape.

The entire destruction was recorded in high resolution, and has been seen by over 2.8 million people on YouTube. After the car is reduced to ashes, the Finn confesses, “I’ve never had so much fun with a Tesla!”