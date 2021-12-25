Management plays hardball and Botafogo could lose R$ 14.1 MI without cost to the rival: “Accepted the proposal”

The agent has not yet given an official feedback on the proposal made, but the player has already given the guarantee for negotiations to continue advancing

In this final stretch of 2021, Botafogo has been working hard to keep key pieces of the campaign that was awarded the title of the Brasileirão Série B, in addition to being ‘suffering’ with the onslaught of rivals in the highlights of the team led by coach Enderson Moreira last season.

In addition to extending the Nilton Santos concession until 2051, since the end of BR21, Fogão has only stamped the permanence of goalkeeper Gatito Fernández. Other highlights, such as Luís Oyama and Marco Antônio, should not continue and are returning to their respective clubs in 2022. Therefore, replacements should take place.

Rated in 2.2 million euros (something around R$14.1 million at the current price), according to projections made by the website Transfermarkt, which specializes in data and statistics, Kanu continues to rise in the soccer market. With a contract with Fogão only until December 2022, the defender will be able to sign a pre-contract as of July.

According to what was found by journalist Jorge Nicola’s blog on Yahoo Sports, the 24-year-old “accepted the proposal” made by Corinthians and, if Bota doesn’t resolve the situation of shirt 2 and captain, he can arrive for free next year. “The only thing missing is the signature of the president of Botafogo (Durcésio Mello)”, explained an unidentified leader.

The 1.86m player played 42 games last season, being responsible for noting an assist, in addition to being one of the main highlights of the Rio team in the title campaign of the Brasileirão Série B. From being speculated in São Paulo in early 2021 to becoming one of the most valued assets by the Botafogo dome, the 2nd jersey and captain now lives a dilemma about the future.