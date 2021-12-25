Manager reveals invitation for ex-Palmeiras to play Libertadores for América-MG

Dirigente do Coelho spoke in an interview with the Decadentes podcast

In 2022, the America-MG will dispute for the first time in its history the Libertadores Conmebol. For this, the rabbit plans to reinforce the cast and, according to the Marcus Salum, the club invited an ex-palm trees.

In an interview with the podcast decadent, at the YouTube, the soccer coordinator of the Minas Gerais team stated that he made a ‘call’ to moisés, revealed at the base of the club, for the dispute of the continental competition.

However, the probability of a deal closing is low. The midfielder has a contract in China until mid-2022 and has signaled that the Asian team plans to renew.

“Today I spoke with Moses on the phone, who is in China. I asked him if he didn’t want to compete in Libertadores for America, but he said: ‘I have a contract until the middle of next year, and they want to renew it… but I’m going to Belo Horizonte for coffee at CT with youand’. Then I said: ‘Okay, maybe you’ll change your mind’. I wanted a warrior like Moses to fight Libertadores. I haven’t got it yet, but we’re fighting,” said Salum.

Moisés during the Palmeiras press conference, at the Soccer Academy Cesar Greco/Ag Palmeiras

In all, Moisés, during the trajectory for América-MG, played 57 games and scored five goals. In addition, he had good spells in Portuguesa and Palmeiras. At the Alviverde, won the Brazilian championship in 2016 and 2018.

América-MG will dispute the second phase of the Libertadores. THE rabbit will face the Guaraní on February 23rd and March 3rd. If he advances, he will go to the third stage, the last one before the groups.