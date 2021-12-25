Manchester City arrives in Natal as Premier League leader; see how much difference it has made in recent years

Manchester City lead the Premier League standings three points clear of Liverpool ahead of traditional post-Christmas Boxing Day

THE Manchester City will come to Christmas as the leader of the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s team opened three points ahead of Liverpool (44 to 41) after two consecutive routs, scoring 11 goals, without conceding any. THE Chelsea comes close behind, six points from the top (38).

The difference between first and second place, of course, is not an insurmountable advantage, after all, it only takes one round for the margin to drop. The signs, however, are not so good for Liverpool.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Does being a leader at Christmas make a big difference?

The leaderboard team on December 25 has won the title 53.5% of the time – in 15 of the 28 previous seasons since the Premier League was established in 1992/93.

However, in two of the last three seasons, the team that topped the table at Christmas has failed to win the title. The problem is that both occasions bring bad memories for Liverpool – first, giving up a four-point lead in 2018/19 and then a five-point advantage in 2020/21, both with City taking advantage. Liverpool have been top of the Premier League table on December 25th six times since 1992/93, but have only managed to hold onto the title once: in 2019/20.

Only one club topped Christmas more times than the Reds, the Manchester United, who finished the first half of the season at the top of the standings in seven opportunities. The last time was in his most recent title, in 2012/13.

Manchester City has been the leader in Natal twice and both finished as champions, in 2011/12 and 2017/18.

Incredibly, Chelsea topped the table at Christmas five times and won the title in five opportunities, the last one in 2016/17 under Antonio Conte.

Is there hope for Liverpool?

While looking to break free from unfortunate tradition, Liverpool can draw inspiration from striker Mohamed Salah, who is once again at an incredibly productive stage for the Reds and is sure to have been indispensable to Jurgen Klopp’s team this year.

In fact, only one player in all Premier League history has been directly involved in more goals for his team in the first half of a season: Alan Shearer, the league’s top scorer, who led Blackburn Rovers to an unlikely title with 16 goals and nine assists in 1994/95.

Records continue to be broken by City

Manchester City can boast some new and rather imposing records with Guardiola. By winning the Newcastle in the last round, the club reached 34 triumphs in the year 2021, which is more than any club achieved in the English Premier League and broke a record previously held by Liverpool for nearly 40 years.

As if that weren’t already a good omen, Guardiola’s team has now also scored more goals (106) in a single year than any other team in Premier League history.

Manchester City’s blue Santa Claus delivers gift to young fan getty

With 17 goals in their last five matches, it’s no surprise that City have comfortably passed the 100-goal mark in 2021, beating a record they themselves set while at the top of the table at Christmas, on their way to the 2017 title /18.

Again, the difference in ranking is not big. But the Christmas lead brings much more security in Manchester City’s title fight than any other competitor.