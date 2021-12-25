Mateus, from the duo with Jorge, tests positive for covid; shows are canceled

posted on 12/25/2021 12:07 / updated on 12/25/2021 12:40



Matthew, right, was diagnosed with covid-19. Jorge’s test, on the left, was inconclusive, but the duo remains in isolation and canceled the shows – (credit: Dani Valverde)

The country duo Jorge and Mateus canceled the next shows, after Mateus tested positive for covid-19. The second voice had mild symptoms last Sunday (12/19) and the exam confirmed the suspicion of diagnosis. With the news, the advisors of the two announced the cancellation of the shows on December 27th and 28th, in Florianópolis (SC) and São Miguel do Gostoso (RN), respectively.

According to the press office, Jorge also showed symptoms. However, the test of the sertanejo gave an “inconclusive” result. Even so, he is under observation and social isolation. Matthew also performs quarantine.

The statement also cited the relevance of immunization against the disease caused by the new coronavirus. “We emphasize the importance of vaccines against viral diseases. We hope that everything and everyone is fine. The duo remains at home, with all the necessary precautions”, said the press office in the announcement of the cancellation of the shows.

The pair will return to the schedule “after medical clearance”. The show in Florianópolis already has a new date: January 5th. The São Miguel do Gostoso has no forecast on when it will take place.

One of the biggest names in the country, Jorge and Mateus had an extensive concert schedule since they were allowed again, after the start of vaccination against covid-19. The duo’s last song, Molhando o steering wheel, has already gathered 7.5 million views on Youtube in just two weeks of release. Check out the hit: