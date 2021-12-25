‘Matrix Resurrections’ brings back beloved characters and belief in love – Culture

With a mix of philosophy and anime, charismatic and stylish characters and revolutionary special effects, matrix (1999), by the Wachowski Sisters, became one of the most influential films of the turn of the millennium, yielding two sequels – Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, both from 2003.

The production spoke of Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves), a hacker who lives a life without great emotions, until contacted by Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne). The two are members of the resistance, a group of people who have discovered that reality is a computer simulation and that human beings are controlled by machines that use them for fuel. Morpheus believes Anderson, or Neo, is the Chosen One to overthrow the system.

Since then, the metaphor of taking the red pill to discover the truth has been appropriated by the far right. In Matrix Resurrections, one of the premieres in theaters this week, it’s time to Lana Wachowski, who signs the direction without his sister Lilly, take back the narrative.

As in the first film, Thomas Anderson (Reeves) feels uncomfortable with the life he leads. But this time, he is the creator of a successful video game, The Matrix, in partnership with Smith (Jonathan Groff). Contacted by Bugs (Jessica Henwick) and Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), he ends up swallowing the red pill in hopes of reconnecting with his great love, Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss).

Matrix Resurrections makes fun of the fever of reshoots, sequels and recreations and keeps talking about the need to transform the system. But also that all that matters is love.

See other premieres of the week:

undine

Christian Petzold is the main German filmmaker who emerged after the fall of the Berlin Wall. He often digs into his country’s past and examines its repercussions in the present, even when making period films. In Undine, he is inspired by the myth of the water creature to speak about a historian (Paula Beer, winner of the Silver Bear for actress in Berlin in 2020) grappling with love, betrayal and fate.

the ideal man

Another German feature film, another Silver Bear, this time acting for Maren Eggert – since this year, the Berlin Festival no longer separates male and female performance awards. The feature is also on the shortlist of international film Oscar nominees. The actress is a scientist who accepts to participate in an experiment: to live for three months with an android created to satisfy her. But does such a man of dreams exist?

Blush

Directed by Gustavo Rosa de Moura and Matias Mariani, the feature blurs the boundaries between fiction and documentary, drawing a relationship with the novel Antonio, by writer Beatriz Bracher. In the near future, Dane Cora discovers an unfinished film about her father’s family, Brazilian Benjamin.

The last night

In the film directed by Camille Griffin, Nell’s plans for Christmas (Keira Knightley), Simon (Matthew Goode) and their son Art (Roman Griffin Davis) are interrupted when a toxic cloud that will kill everyone arrives in the UK.