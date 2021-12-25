Mattos’s resignation at Cruzeiro locks up negotiations and striker is close to closing with Vasco

The player’s wife even revealed that the contract with the Hill Giant is ready with only a signature

About a week ago, Vasco began to monitor the situation of center forward Raniel, from Santos. Needing to fill the gap in its offensive sector, after the departure of Germán Cano, Gigante da Colina contacted the club on the coast of São Paulo to open conversations with a view to hiring the player.

However, Vasco found competition from Cruzeiro, who through Alexandre Mattos, had advanced talks to close a deal with the Minas Gerais team. However, this Thursday (23), it came to light that the negotiations fell apart, after the resignation of Mattos from the position of football director at the Minas club. The turnaround happened right after Ronaldo Fenômeno bought Cruzeiro.

With the cooling of conversations between Cruzeiro and Santos, according to journalist Nagila Luz, Raniel is now very close to signing with Vasco. Thursday (23) also brought backstage news about the hiring of Raniel, according to the profile “Colina Informa”, the center forward’s wife revealed to the wife of a player from the Vasco squad, to whom she maintains a friendly relationship, that the player’s contract with São Januário is ready, only the signature is missing.

Raniel is aware that he needs a sequence of games, something that had not been happening at Santos, this fact also makes Cruz-Maltino an attractive destination for the striker. For Santos, there were 33 games and three goals, the last one in 3-1 over Atlético-MG by Brasileirão. Last season, he played in 19 games and scored one goal.