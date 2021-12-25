Maurílio’s family makes a post with a photo he would publish for Christmas, and famous people cheer for recovery: ‘we’re waiting for you’ | Goiás

The family of singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, made a post on social media with the photo that, according to relatives, would be posted by the singer this Saturday (25), when Christmas is celebrated. The artist has been in the ICU for over a week in serious condition. The countryman was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism.

In the publication, famous people such as Leo Santana, Lucas Lucco and MC Don Juan commented hoping that the countryman would recover soon. “My brother, you are a winner. We are waiting for you,” wrote singer-songwriter Renno Poeta.

The last bulletin released points out that the singer continues to improve his kidney function. Even so, he is still on hemodialysis.

According to the hospital, “the hemodynamic and respiratory parts continue to evolve well, the renal function shows signs of improvement”. Neurological evaluation showed brain activity and examinations showed swelling in the brain but no hemorrhage.

The singer has been hospitalized in Goiânia since the early hours of December 15th, after getting sick while recording a DVD in the capital. On that day, he even fell on stage and was rescued by the producer and partner Luiza.

The medical team said he had kidney damage and was undergoing hemodialysis. His sedation was withdrawn on the 17th so that doctors could assess his neurological conditions.

On the 18th, the hospital informed that he continued to improve his clinical condition and that he would start to be fed by tube. The next day, he started breathing spontaneously.

Also last Sunday (19), the singer’s wife, Luana Ramos, said she talked to her husband in the ICU and that he cried (see video below).

“I went to visit today and started talking, just like we do every day and he started crying.”

On Monday (20), he was transferred from Hospital Jardim América to the Instituto Ortopédico de Goiânia (IOG), to continue the treatment covered by the health plan. He was also diagnosed with brain swelling.

On Wednesday (22), the singer returned to kidney functioning. However, he is still undergoing hemodialysis.

