Maurílio’s family posted a photo he would use for Christmas

The family of country singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, published a photo that would be shared by him at Christmas. The artist remains hospitalized in Goiânia (GO) after having suffered three cardiac arrests.

In the post caption, the family also thanked the friend responsible for the click and wished an “excellent recovery” to the singer.

They took this photo of Maurílio recently and he had commented that he would use it to post tonight. thank you Daniel [Rangel], for sending and reminding us of this! And we, as a family, are here honoring this and taking the opportunity to leave this post as a space to wish him good energy and an excellent recovery, for him to read when he wakes up! A Merry Christmas to everyone, may Jesus bless your lives, just as He is blessing Maurilio every day!

In the publication’s comments, many famous people wished the singer to get better. Names like Leo Santana, Lucas Lucco, MC Don Juan, João Bosco, Mariano and more sent messages.

Maurílio’s latest medical bulletin, released yesterday, recorded that he remains intubated, sedated and showed no change in his health condition.

The singer continues with the aid of mechanical ventilation and with “full anticoagulation, maintaining hemodialysis with diuresis present and following a neurosurgery protocol”, the note said.

Maurílio was hospitalized in the early hours of December 15th after he got sick while recording a DVD. He was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism after suffering three cardiac arrests.

The 28-year-old country singer is intubated in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of a hospital in Goiânia. On Monday (20), Maurílio was transferred to another hospital in the capital.

In recent days, the musician’s advisors have campaigned and moved for blood type donations. Dona Odaisa, the musician’s mother, posted on a social network the song “A Benção”, by Neto lins” and wrote that Maurílio was her miracle.