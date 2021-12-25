MC Mirella breaks silence about alleged affair with Whindersson Nunes

MC Mirella decided to break the silence and comment on the rumors that he would be living an affair with Whindersson Nunes. The funkeira, who has been single since the end of her marriage to Dynho Alves, stated that to be with someone, “just being beautiful” is not enough.

“I’m very reserved for my intimacy, especially being with someone. I have been single for a little while. I can stay and get involved with anyone I want, but that doesn’t mean I don’t respect my privacy and time,” began Mirella. “I’m boring yes for these things [de ficar com pessoas] and I like respect with these things ok, it’s not a mess. And another thing is not just being beautiful that I get the person, it has to be more than that, to have content. I like to get to know the person first. There are people I get along with, I talk to and I have a nice relationship. This is normal to happen, ok?”, completed the artist.

Understand – Sources told journalist Fábia Oliveira, from Em Off, that the brunette was going through an affair that Whindersson Nunes did. According to the sources, the funkeira was seen in a condominium in Perdizes (SP), where the comedian has a penthouse. The report states that Mirella spent an entire night in the penthouse of Luísa Sonza’s ex-husband. The funk girl would have liked the place so much that she tries to rent an apartment in the same condominium. It is worth remembering that she left the house she lived with Dynho after she asked for a divorce.