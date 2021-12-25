Meet Isaque and Anderson Conceição, new Vasco reinforcements for 2022 | Vasco

Vasco announced this week two more reinforcements for the next season. Defender Anderson Conceição and midfielder Isaque were confirmed and present themselves to the club in early January with the mission of taking the team back to Serie A.

Players with different characteristics but with a similarity. Both played few in the last few months of 2021.

THE ge listened to journalists who followed the two in recent years. They counted the trajectories and analyzed the characteristics of Vasco’s reinforcement duo.

Isaque came out well at Grêmio, but he practically didn't play during his time at América-MG

The 24-year-old midfielder belongs to Grêmio and arrives with a contract until December 2022, after loans to Fortaleza and América-MG this year. He started his career in the interior of São Paulo, but arrived in Porto Alegre at a young age to play for the club in Rio Grande do Sul.

Announced in July by América-MG, Isaac played little in Minas Gerais. There were only three games in the last edition of the Brazilian Championship, none of them as a starter. In all, it was just 33 minutes on the field.

With few opportunities, it is difficult to analyze Isaac’s recent visit to Coelho. That’s why we listened to the journalist Lucas Bubols, sectorist of the Grêmio for the ge, to get to know Vasco’s new midfielder better.

“Isaque is a boy who arrived at Grêmio in 2017 and did little in the under-20 category. He spent a lot of time on the under-23 team, which is called Grêmio’s transition group. He made his professional debut in 2019, in a game against Goiás, when he scored a goal, in a match in the last rounds of the Brasileirão. It was an occasion when Renato (Gaúcho) did not use the starters and sent the boys from the transition.

In 2020, Isaque gained space and was used more by Renato. He was always an option over Jean Pyerre, despite his attacking midfielder characteristics. He is not a classic point guard, he has a more offensive style, geared towards attacking. He had, at least in Grêmio, some defensive difficulty in terms of recomposition, in making shots. He’s not a half box-to-box, he’s so energetic.

On the other hand, Isaac always had a very large presence in the area. Renato Gaucho asked for this. If the full-backs were to cross, he was already running into the area. This he did better than Jean Pyerre, for example”

Lucas Bubols, Grêmio sectorist by ge

Anderson Conceição celebrates goal against Juventude

Defender with a pass at Vasco’s base, Anderson was at Cuiabá since 2019 and arrives to reinforce the defensive sector. The contract with Vasco is for one year.

Before Cuiabá, Anderson Conceição played for several teams throughout his career, including Bahia, Figueirense, Criciúma, CRB, Mallorca (Spain), Philadelphia Union (USA), Chaves (POR) and also played in Qatar football.

we hear Olímpio Vasconcelos, which covers Cuiabá for the ge. He reported the defender’s passage through Mato Grosso, praised the defender and explained why he did not start in 2021, despite being considered one of the club’s idols.

“Conceição arrived during Serie B in 2019. He did very well at Cuiabá since he arrived. A left-handed technical defender, very good at defensive and offensive aerial ball. He scored important goals in that Serie B. Afterwards he became captain of the team. , a very experienced player, spent nearly three seasons at the club.

In the year of access, in addition to being captain, he was one of the pillars of the team. Player who has a lot of identification with the crowd. He was champion of the Copa Verde and state champion.

The fans liked him a lot, even though he was a reserve in Serie A this year. A good part of the fans asked Anderson as a starter. He had some relationship issues with the board. But he had the ball to start.

With the arrival of Alan Empereur (in September) it became more difficult for him, who ended up losing his position. But for sure Anderson will be missed by the Cuiabá fans.”

Olímpio Vasconcelos, sectorist from Cuiabá by ge