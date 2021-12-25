Meet John Textor, an American businessman who is about to buy SAF from Botafogo

THE Botafogo signed this friday a pre-contract for the sale of the club’s SAF. The businessman responsible for the investment of a little over R$ 400 million in Alvinegro is John Textor. THE THROW! details everything about the newest investor in Brazilian football.

John Textor is a 56-year-old American businessman in the media business. He was an executive at Digital Domain, a special effects company who worked on films such as Harry Potter and Pirates of the Caribbean. He is currently the majority partner at FuboTv, a streaming platform specializing in broadcasting leagues and entertainment content in general. In 2016, Textor was classified as “Hollywood’s virtual reality guru”.

In October 2020, fuboTV’s IPO (initial public offering) on ​​the New York Stock Exchange was valued at around 8 billion dollars. The businessman owns 18% of the shares of Crystal Palace, a club in England. John Textor shelled out €103 million to become a member of the London club.

– I have seen many opportunities in European football to invest, to be able to follow my passion for football and have a significant stake in a club – Textor said about the agreement with the English club.

John Textor is putting together a portfolio of clubs. In addition to Crystal Palace, the investor tried to buy part of Benfica, from Portugal, which did not happen and is close to acquiring part of RWD Molenbeek, from Belgium. In Portugal, the businessman offered 50 million euros for 25% of Águias, but the operation was unsuccessful.

– Of course I am dismayed to know, officially, that the management of Sport Lisboa e Benfica would not approve my share purchase. I’m also surprised that my offer to fund the club’s capital needs, on terms more favorable than the proposed bond issue, seemed to receive little consideration. I’m not surprised by this decision, but I’m disappointed. The opportunity to join Benfica’s family, which she herself had already invited to public investment, would be a unique opportunity – said Textor after the veto of the board of the Portuguese club.

*Intern under the supervision of Victor Mendes