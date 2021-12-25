Metaverse sexual harassment report is just the beginning

At this point in the championship, even people who are completely uninterested in the subject have already heard about the Metaverse. It is the new big bet of Mark Zuckerberg, who recently announced that Facebook will be renamed “Meta” (pronounced “Méta”, not to be confused with the imperative of the verb “meter”). It is basically a platform that aims to “double” reality, providing frustrated, unsuccessful and unhappy people with a second chance at life, even in the virtual environment.

In fact, the idea is not so new or original: the early 2000s witnessed the rise and rapid fall of the “Second Life” platform, which almost no one remembers today. About Second Life and the reasons for its failure, I will write in another article. Today I’m going to comment on an article about Metaverse that I read last week: “Metaverse already has a complaint for sexual harassment”.

Immediately I came to mind an excerpt from a short story by Jorge Luis Borges that classified mirrors as abominable – like copulation – for multiplying human beings. Certainly, the Argentine writer would feel the same revulsion for the concept of the Metaverse: why duplicate, virtually, the miseries and neuroses of real life? Don’t we already have enough problems in the material, palpable world that surrounds us?

(Parenthesis: needless to say, sexual harassment is something serious, which must be tackled rigorously. On the other hand, it is still worrying how often reputations are destroyed in the media and social media courts, without any investigation and without that the accused has a chance to defend himself.

I know of more than one case of individuals who were unjustly exposed and accused. Because all it takes is for three or four people to come together to claim that they were harassed 10 years ago to put on a citizen’s forehead – the more famous the better – the stalker stamp, or worse.

Fact: the accusation is not always true, people lie, exaggerate and distort the facts, often in bad faith. When it is not true, who will repair the damage done to the accused’s image? Nobody. It’s very irresponsible, but the sealing courts don’t stop.

Right now, a renowned obstetrician in São Paulo is being slaughtered on the internet because he would have used “disrespectful phrases” during a delivery. Denounced by an influencer on social media, another victim soon appeared, who made a new very serious accusation: during labor, the doctor would have played a boring joke with her husband, one of those that, I imagine, must be played by the thousands by obstetricians. It was enough for the case to earn new scandalous headlines.

But then you read the article and discover that the joke was: “[A vítima] says he heard perfectly [o médico] tell your husband, in a tone of ‘brother’, who had ‘made a point there, that he wouldn’t be worried, because was it’s all right’.” Apparently, this generated a horrible trauma in the parturient – nowadays, more than enough reason to end the doctor’s career.

How wonderful: in the Metaverse, people will live in bubbles and will be able to eliminate any disaffection with a simple keyboard command

In addition to the risk of harming the lives and careers of competent professionals and honest people, when it is encouraged as it has been (“Report!” is the watchword of the moment), denunciation, on the internet and beyond, easily turns into a tool for revenge for resentful people or even for politically motivated persecution: moral lynching serves to silence both personal disaffection and those who dare to challenge the hegemonic thinking of “good people”, virtuous people who love to point fingers, skin and destroy. I close parentheses.)

Returning to the news I read. The episode took place inside “Horizon Worlds”, as I understand a part of the Metaverse in which digital avatars socially interact with other users’ avatars. Well then, a user stated that her avatar was “groped” by a stranger in the virtual environment. The woman also denounced the other users who circulated on the platform, who witnessed the “incident”, but did not provide assistance.

But that’s just the beginning. Soon, the Metaverse will also have its own cancellation culture and identity manifestations of minority avatars: trans avatars will march against transphobia, and fat avatars against fatphobia. Conservative avatars will be classified as deniers and advocates of avatarcide. And all avatars will have to take at least five doses of the virtual vaccine – and post a photo of their vaccination card, to show how virtuous they are.

In fact, after the repercussion of the episode, the vice president of Horizon Worlds explained that the user could have resorted to the “Safety Zone”, a feature that allows the creation of a bubble around the avatar, which makes it impossible for other users to interact with her character. in the virtual environment. Of course, the same can also be done out of political motivation or personal resentment.

How wonderful: in the ideal world, people will live in bubbles and will be able to exclude any disaffection with a simple keyboard command. This is just a paranoid security fantasy, revealing the intolerance and authoritarianism of those who always like to shout that they defend democracy. Ultimately, the Metaverse cancellation mechanism represents, precisely, the death certificate of democracy and community life, since both presuppose the civilized coexistence with difference.

But the insanity doesn’t stop. An expert has already appeared pointing out the “need to regulate the virtual environment” . And a lawyer took the opportunity to denounce the “flagrant gender inequality” and the “naturalization of violence” in the Metaverse.

Now, it is obvious that any form of violence, whether gender-based or not, in real life as in the Metaverse, needs to be fought. But it also seems obvious that the good-guy pandemic fake, victimization as a life strategy, moralistic patrol, ostentation of virtue as a social network and identity sealing is transforming the world into an unbearably boring place to live.

And the worst thing is that it won’t even do any good to try to escape the boredom by fleeing to the Metaverse: the boring ones will have arrived there too.