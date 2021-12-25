Metaverse surpasses Bitcoin and Axie Infinity and Decentraland ready to rise by more than 60%, says famous trader

Two cryptocurrencies linked to metaverse platforms are ready to overcome the small recovery in Bitcoin (BTC) price and print new highs, thelinked to a high of up to 60%: Axie Infinity (AXS) and Decentraland (MANA).

In the case of AXS, according to FXStreet analyst Jonathan Morgan, the price action of the game’s native cryptocurrency, which became a success in Brazil and Latin America, is completing an ABC corrective wave using Elliot Wave analysis and this gives strong credence to an established low.

“An increase of more than 60% is projected from these current lows,” he said.

Morgan, who is one of the top analysts on the Quora forum, points out that Axie Infinity’s price action has an excellent early entry opportunity as a rally is approaching.

In his analysis he points out that the ABC corrective wave was likely completed when the Axie Infinity hit the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement near $90. This move simultaneously created the necessary conditions for one of the bullish reversal patterns.

“The Bullish Shakeout pattern is only valid if an instrument is already in an uptrend – which Axie Infinity is. Also, the pattern is only valid if two to three ‘Os’ form below at least one triple bottom – that Axie Infinity has,” he said.

He highlights that the theoretical long entry it’s a buy order at $105, a stop loss at $90, and a profit target at $170.

“The idea represents a 4.33:1 reward for risk. A three-box trailing stop would help protect any implied entry into the profit post,” he said.

However, he points out that the exchange idea is invalidated if the AXS goes to $80, but it can go up to $85 before the entry is triggered and remain valid.

“Traders should expect some resistance near the bear market trend line in the $125 value area,” he concludes.

AXS / USDT $5.00 / Figure Chart and 3-Box Reversal Point

Decentraland

In the case of MANA, the platform’s popularity is increasing as institutional capital flows into the metaverse and, as a result, the price of the platform’s native token continued its upward trend over the past two weeks.

Expert and day-traders Ekta Mourya points out that there has been a spike in token’s on-chain activity over the past two weeks due to events announced by the game as a ‘Snowball Fight’, which is a Christmas commemorative event but will remunerate winners and participants with payments in cryptocurrencies.

The game is on! We’ve officially begun the greatest snowball fight of the metaverse. Just remember, don’t eat the yellow snow.

Spread some joy and chuck some snowballs here.https://t.co/hpnXEejgpQ Tip: Collect snow from empty parcels

Keep an eye in the sky for falling presents! pic.twitter.com/IUKJeM4PXK — Decentraland (@decentraland) December 23, 2021

In addition, she points out that there are other factors driving the rise in cryptocurrency such as large investor institutions that continue to buy digital real estate in the metaverse.

Recently the platform has also introduced a night and day experience with features for energy experiences. The state of the sky is predictable and creators can adapt metaverse experiences with reference to the day/night cycle.

Thus, she cites that analysts believe the metaverse hype has just begun and that the MANA price may continue its upward trend, on its way to an all-time high.

Crazy to think just how early we actually are in the #Metaverse hype. IMO it’s only just starting.$MANA https://t.co/PvSNJbYTwz pic.twitter.com/rWoavVAhSq — Simon Hayes (@Hayess5178) December 19, 2021

On this line the analyst has set a $6.50 target for Decentraland in the current bullish run if the metaverse token holds the price above resistance at $3.17.

However FXStreet analysts have assessed the trend in MANA prices and predicted that profit taking by investors is likely to continue and therefore the token is unlikely to rise, rather this trend is expected to remain the same and the price of MANA could fall for $2.75.

