Michel Teló guarantees the hexa in ‘The Voice Brasil’; remember all your team’s victories | 2021

Nobody holds this technician! Michel Teló secured yet another victory when he chose to save Giuliano Eriston. Who knew he would win hex with his team? And to celebrate this milestone, we’ve listed all the champions that represented this team. Come and see:

🌟Renato Vianna – Season 4

Renato Vianna won the fourth season of the reality show. The singer was the first candidate of Michel Teló’s Team to win the program. After him, the countryman remained in the lead. He won 56% of the votes of the public when he sang “Por While”, by Renato Russo and immortalized in the voice of Cássia Eller.

Where You Walk: Renato Vianna remembers his career after The Voice

🌟Mylena Jardim – Season 5

The year was 2016 and Mylena Jardim arrived to delight the public with her musical gift on stage at The Voice Brasil. The singer joined Claudia Leitte’s team, but the game turned around and the participant was robbed by Michel Teló, who was coach for the second time in the program. In her trajectory, she performed with Brazilian music hits and international hits.

Where to Go: Mylena Jardim talks about her career after The Voice

🌟Samantha Ayara – Season 6

At the time, just 20 years old, Samantha Ayara was the champion of The Voice Brasil’s sixth season. The year before, the singer from Minas came to participate in the reality show, but no chair turned to her. In her new attempt, she won a spot on Ivete Sangalo’s Team, but was “stolen” by Michel Teló in the final stretch. The artist won the dispute singing “Who You Are”, by Jessie J.

Por Onde Anda: Samantha Ayara talks about her career after The Voice Brasil 6

🌟Leo Pain – Season 7

The participant turned over three chairs at Audições à Cegas, when he sang “Dormi na Praça”, by Bruno and Marrone, and chose to be part of Michel Teló’s team. In the grand finale, he performed “Adoro Amar Você”, by Daniel, and “Outra Vez”, a hit by Roberto Carlos. The artist won the seventh season with 50.01% of the votes.

Where and where: Léo Pain talks about his career after The Voice Brasil 7

🌟Tony Gordon – Season 8

With 36.62% of the votes, Tony Gordon was the great champion of The Voice Brasil 2019! The artist, who is from São Paulo and has a career of more than 30 years, turned the four chairs at Audições à Cegas, passed by Team IZA, went to Time Teló and won the title of champion of the 8th season.

Por Onde Anda: Tony Gordon talks about his career after The Voice Brasil 8

🌟Giuliano Eriston – Season 10

Giuliano Eriston is The Voice Brasil’s newest champion. The participant from Jericoacoara, Ceará, took 33.98% of the votes and secured the sixth championship for Team Teló. In an interview with Gshow, he spoke about the emotion and surprise of having been chosen the favorite voice of 2021.

Meet Giuliano Eriston

Wait, wait! Did you think you were done with the list? Nooo… we remember that Time Teló still had a victory in the last season of The Voice Kids. Just check it out:

🎤 Gustavo Bardim – Season 6 of The Voice Kids

The 11-year-old boy, born in Guaramirim, Santa Catarina, was the champion of the sixth season of the reality show and experienced great emotions in the final of the program. The singer received 65.38% of the votes from the audience; won a contract with Universal Music and a R$ 250,000 prize.

Gustavo Bardim talks about the emotion of being in the final of ‘The Voice Kids’