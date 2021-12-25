Michel Trator attacks USADA after a four-year suspension: “They punish when they want. Let them f***!” | combat

The four-year suspension imposed by the USADA (American Anti-Doping Agency) on Michel Trator, accused of having used anabolic steroids between August 27 and November 2 of this year, revolted the Brazilian. In an interview with the website “MMA Fighting”, Trator said that he was undergoing medical treatment with his wife, Cássia Andrade dos Prazeres, so that she could become pregnant. According to him, the agency knew about the treatment, and was aware of the entire case, including having interviewed the couple and the doctor responsible for the treatment, and even so they punished him. For the fighter, the punishment reveals an arbitrary character of the USADA.

– I told USADA everything. He said that my wife and I were undergoing medical treatment so that she could become pregnant again. What I used was not steroids, it was medication. They interviewed me, they interviewed my wife and my doctor, they kept all the receipts and medical data, the exams I had, and then these bastards do that? USADA is a crook, a whore. They punish people when they want to.

Determined never to fight in the US again, Trator, who is a ROTAM police officer in Belém, Pará, will continue his career fighting in Brazil. At 40 years of age, Trator will be able to fight in the country, as national events are under no obligation to follow USADA regulations. For him, who had fertility problems after his wife suffered a miscarriage in 2018, the new pregnancy was much more important than his UFC career.

– I made money in the UFC, but I prefer my peace. Won’t I give my wife another child because of USADA and the UFC? They f*** you! My family comes first. MMA passes, but the family is forever. I’m just a **** for USADA. I can fight and earn money in Brazil.

With a record of 26 wins and four losses as a professional, Michel Trator had 14 fights in the UFC, with 10 wins and four losses – he lost to Paulo Thiago, Kevin Lee, Ismail Naurdiev and Shavkat Rakhmonov, and had his biggest victory against compatriot Gilbert Durinho, in 2016. Within the organization, he built a streak of eight consecutive victories at lightweight and welterweight, a category he climbed to after struggling to beat the lightweight 70.8kg limit.

