Michelle dominates speech alongside Bolsonaro on TV

BRASILIA – President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, appeared on national television for a Christmas message from the Presidency of the Republic this Friday, 24th night. The broadcast was dominated by Michelle, who spoke more than the president.

Bolsonaro said that the year 2021 was marked by “many difficulties”, but that there was no lack of seriousness, dedication and a fraternal spirit in the “planning and construction of public policies” by the federal government. He never mentioned the pandemic, which has claimed more than 618,000 lives in the country, nor the vaccination against covid-19.







Jair Bolsonaro: 'Bolsonaro: 'The year was marked by difficulties, but there was no lack of seriousness and dedication".

Michelle said the government has “made no effort to support everyone, especially the most vulnerable”. She also cited mottos commonly repeated by Bolsonaro, such as “God, fatherland, family and freedom”. She did not mention the pandemic.

The president’s speech, summoned this Friday morning, lasted 1 minute and 34 seconds. “May 2022 be a year of hope, achievements and achievements”, he concluded. Check out:

Read the full statement:

“Jair Bolsonaro: Under God’s Protection, We Have Another Christmas.

Michelle: A special time in the lives of all Brazilians. Time to thank, build and fraternize.

Jair Bolsonaro: A year of many difficulties. However, we were not lacking in seriousness, dedication and a fraternal spirit in the planning and construction of public policies in favor of all families.

Michelle: With dignity and respect for others, we spare no effort to support everyone, especially the most vulnerable. We never deviate from what we believe and defend: God, country, family and freedom. We thank each Brazilian for their trust in our country. We wish everyone to celebrate this Christmas the way we love it: with our family and friends.

Jair Bolsonaro: May 2022 be a year of hope, achievements and achievements. May God protect our families.”