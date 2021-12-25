Michelle speaks more than Jair Bolsonaro in Christmas speech – Politics

Jair and Michelle Bolsonaro during the speech on national television (photo: Reproduction/YouTube Planalto) Michelle Bolsonaro, wife of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), president of the Republic, spoke more than her husband in this year’s Christmas address, on national television. From 8:30 pm on this Friday (12/24), the president and the first lady generally praised the actions of the federal government and wished Brazilians a happy Christmas and also a happy new year.

The speech lasted just over a minute, with Bolsonaro and Michelle interspersing lines. Most of the message fell to the first lady, who reiterated everything that was said by the president.

Jair Bolsonaro: “Good night everyone. Under God’s protection, we have another Christmas”

Michelle Bolsonaro: “A special time in the life of all Brazilians. Time to give thanks, build and fraternize”

Jair Bolsonaro: “We are ending another year. A year of many difficulties. However, we were not lacking in seriousness, dedication and a fraternal spirit in the planning and construction of public policies for the benefit of all families”

Michelle Bolsonaro: “With dignity and respect for others, we make every effort to support everyone, especially the most vulnerable. We have not strayed, in any way, from what we believe and defend: God, homeland, family and freedom. each Brazilian for the trust in our country, we wish you all to celebrate this Christmas the way we love it, with our family and friends. We are honored to wish you and your family a blessed and joyful Christmas.”

Jair Bolsonaro: “May 2022 be a year of hope, achievements and achievements. May God protect our families, thank you very much.”