Mileide Mihaile confirms end of relationship with businessman | Column Fabia Oliveira

After this column announced, with exclusivity, the end of the relationship between Mileide Mihaile and businessman Neto Santos, the ex-peo of ‘A Fazenda’ expressed her opinion, through a statement sent to the Hugo Gloss website, confirming the information.

“At the moment, I am single. As soon as I left the reality show, after being confined for about 3 months, I came across a new reality. More than ever, my family has become my top priority. I’m focused on them, on providing all my attention, affection and affection. In line with the professional opportunities that opened up, I needed to take a break from my relationship in order to manage all these issues and find my way around so much new information. We continue with a lot of respect and admiration for each other”, said Mileide through a note.

She even thanked the fans for their support. “Mileide also appreciates all the positive messages they’ve been receiving on social media and asks for privacy in personal matters.

Mileide will spend both New Year’s Eve and Christmas without Neto’s presence. According to sources linked to the ex-couple, currently the ex-peoa is focused on taking care of her son, Yhudy, the result of her marriage to Wesley Safadão and, mainly, to his mother, Doralice dos Santos, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

After being eliminated from ‘Fazenda’, Mileide and Neto’s relationship was still going very well, thank you, so much so that it was the boy who went to receive her at the hotel of the eliminated, in Itapecerica da Serra. But then the relationship ended up going up on the roof.