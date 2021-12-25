Millions of Americans travel in the midst of a covid Christmas outbreak – 12/24/2021

Millions of Americans moved on Thursday, one of the busiest days of the Christmas season, as infections with the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus surpass Delta’s peak, and hospitals run out of vacant beds.

The shortage of tests over the Christmas period has aggravated the country’s problems. Pharmacies do not have schedules available for appointments, government centers are full, and home kits are out of stock. President Joe Biden pledged this week to expand testing centers and distribute 500 million kits starting in January.

At a newly opened federal testing center in Travers Park, New York, a long line formed through the wintry cold. “I thought about meeting with the family, but I can test positive, so I don’t think that will be possible,” said Queens resident María Félix, while awaiting the result.

Government officials also distribute home tests to pedestrians, but there are only 2,000 units set aside for each of the city’s five districts of 8.4 million people. However, there is no evidence that test delays will put travelers off.

American Airlines has indicated that it will be operating 5,000 daily flights between Dec. 19 and Jan. 1, which represents 86 percent of its capacity compared to 2019. “There is a huge pent-up demand for air travel,” a spokesperson comments.

The American Automobile Association has estimated that 109 million people — a 34% increase over 2020 — will travel 50 miles or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

Ômicron surpasses Delta

It is believed that the holiday season will increase covid cases, as the Ômicron variant puts the country’s hospitals on the brink. The strain represents more than 90% of cases of the disease in some American regions.

Although early evidence suggests that the rate of severe cases is lower, it is by far the most infectious version of the virus, meaning that the advantage of being mild can be undone.

“There are more people in hospitals at this time than last year,” noted John Carney, governor of Delaware, in announcing that elective surgeries will be delayed.

Hospitals in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are struggling to retain health professionals. Many of them resigned for burnout, Steve Walsh, director general of the Massachusetts Association of Hospitals and Health, told Boston.com.

In New York, the mayor, Bill de Blasio, announced a reduction in the end-of-year celebrations in Times Square.

Due to the lack of testing, US health officials are betting on a high level of vaccination to moderate the number of severe covid cases. Immunization was increased throughout the week.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized an anti-Covid pill developed by MSD as a treatment for high-risk adults. The day before, he had approved the Pfizer pill. The two oral treatments are intended to complement the vaccines and help alleviate some of the burden of severe cases.