MiniBook X notebook is the first with on-screen camera hole and Windows

THE Chuwi, this week, presented its new laptop pocket, The MiniBook X. The device is focused on portability and features a design different from the standard. in addition to the screen notch for camera location, quite common on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, the MiniBook X still has the 360° YOGA mode, which allows the user to use the device as a tablet.

The device screen has 10.8 inches with resolution of 2K retina and its proportion is 16:10. According to the manufacturer, the screen/body ratio is 90%. Due to the characteristics, the MiniBook X it is suitable for media consumption, document editing and other basic functionality.

MiniBook X Specifications

THE MiniBook X comes equipped with a processor Intel 11th Celeron N5100, with 4 cores and 4 threads, and Intel UHD Graphics. Storage is of 512 GB in SSD ROM and they are 12 GB memory RAM LPDDR4X.

Charging the device is done through a port USB Type-C that supports loading fast 45W PD 2.0, in addition to allowing the transmission of files and data. Other highlights of the device are its 5 MP HD front camera and full keyboard that, for focusing on portability, doesn’t have the extra numeric keys on the right side.

Availability

THE Chuwi bet on MiniBook X to expand the popularity of its predecessor, the minibook. According to the manufacturer the estimated price is around USD $599 and the device will soon be available only on the brand’s official sales website.



Apparently, therefore, if someone is interested in the device in the Brazil, you will have to go through the import process. For more information about this and other models of the brand, visit the official website of the Chuwi, clicking here.

Source: Chuwi