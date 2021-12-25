Ministry of Justice opens administrative proceeding to investigate crisis at airline Ita and damage to consumers | Economy

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security opened an administrative proceeding this Friday (24) to investigate the situation of the airline Ita, part of the Itapemirim Group. The company suspended operations on the 17th, leaving more than 45 thousand consumers without tickets already purchased for the end of this year.

The company will have 20 days to present a defense in the process. At the end of the calculation, the Senacon may set a fine of up to R$11.3 million to the company – maximum amount provided for by law. Procon can also apply a similar fine.

The g1 asked for Ita’s positioning and awaits a return.

In the order opening the administrative proceeding, Senacon says it sees signs of alleged violation of several points of the Consumer Defense Code:

recognition of consumer vulnerability in the consumer market;

the basic right to “adequate and clear information about the different products and services, with correct specification of quantity, characteristics, composition, quality, applicable taxes and price, as well as the risks they present”;

the basic right to “modification of contractual clauses that establish disproportionate benefits or their revision due to supervening facts that make them excessively onerous”

the guarantee of “correct, clear, accurate, ostensible and in Portuguese language” about services offered or presented;

the responsibility of the service provider, “regardless of the existence of fault, for the repair of damages caused to consumers by defects related to the provision of services, as well as for insufficient or inadequate information about their enjoyment and risks”;

the responsibility of the service provider for “quality defects that make them unsuitable for consumption or reduce their value, as well as for those resulting from the disparity with the indications contained in the offer or advertising message”.

ITA airline cancels flights and affects 40,000 passengers

Last Monday (20), the National Consumer Secretariat, linked to the ministry, had already defined a 24-hour period for Ita to inform the reasons for the suspension of flights and the service plan to provide assistance and re-accommodate the injured passengers.

Ita sent clarifications to the Ministry of Justice and said it was taking measures such as reimbursement, reversal of values ​​and passenger accommodation, in addition to creating a “crisis room” to serve consumers.

In a preliminary opinion, the government assessed that the measures can even “mitigate” some situations, but the damage to the community “remains more than configured”.