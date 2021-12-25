Moraes gives Bolsonaro 48 hours to explain threats to Anvisa technicians





Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, set a deadline of 48 hours for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to explain the alleged intimidation of employees of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) who voted for the release of the vaccine against Covid -19 for children between 5 and 11 years old. The information is from the G1.

The deadline was determined after the minister analyzed an application by senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede -AP). The congressman questioned Bolsonaro’s statement, who threatened, in live broadcast on social networks, to expose the identities and votes of the agency’s servers.

At the time, Anvisa repudiated Bolsonaro’s statement and said he was being the victim of ‘violent political activism’. In addition to the repudiation note, the CEO of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres, should also provide information to the STF to clarify the facts, according to Moraes’ determination.

Since the approval of vaccination for children by Anvisa, Bolsonaro and his government team act to delay the start of immunization. This Friday the 24th, a controversial public consultation on the subject began. State Health Secretaries said they will not follow government orders to impose difficulties in childhood vaccination.

The president also reaffirmed that his government considers the deaths of children by Covid-19 to be within an “acceptable level”. The statements were refuted by the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics.