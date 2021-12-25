Moraes orders Bolsonaro to provide information about the intention to expose the names of technicians from Anvisa | Politics

Moraes analyzes an application by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede -AP) who called the Supreme Court after Bolsonaro defended in an internet broadcast the disclosure of the names of the members of Anvisa who approved the use of Pfizer’s vaccine for children from 5 years of age onwards. In a statement, the president of Anvisa and the four directors of the agency said they were targets of “violent political activism” (video below).

After Bolsonaro’s statements, Anvisa says he is the target of ‘violent political activism’

In addition to Bolsonaro, the STF minister also determined that the director-president of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres, provide explanations on the facts. The order was signed on Wednesday (22).

Randolfe Rodrigues stated that Bolsonaro “made a point of proclaiming to the four winds that he did not agree with the Agency’s technical decision, including threatening professionals, members of the agency’s technical staff, who voted for approval of the use of the vaccine in children”.

According to the senator, the president’s intention “is not exactly that which is more in line with transparency in dealing with public affairs, but that of embarrassment by public servants and the construction of a scenario of demerit to the agency’s decision”.

“In simple terms: what the president actually wants is to promote a wave of disinformation, with the spread of false news aimed at discouraging parents from vaccinating their children against Covid-19. In fact, nothing very different from what is coming doing since the beginning of the pandemic – the so-called “little flu” that victimized more than 600,000 Brazilians and seriously sequels many others – including since the beginning of the immunization campaign – in which, in the President’s view, many “turned into alligators”, stated.

In the episode of the vaccine for children, the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and the president challenged Anvisa’s decision.

The minister determined the opening of a public consultation – which began this Thursday (23) – on child vaccination.