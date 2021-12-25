More contagious, omicron causes chaos and European countries resume restrictions

posted on 12/24/2021 06:00



A month after being detected in South Africa, the omicron begins to have a more defined profile, in the assessment of scientists who follow the evolution of covid-19. Experts agree that the newer strain of Sars-CoV-2, while much more contagious, is far less virulent than, say, delta, although it is not known to what extent it will influence the pandemic. Yesterday, an analysis released by the British health security agency confirmed the less serious understanding.

The work, in line with two British studies published the day before, argues that a person with omicrons is “between 50% and 70% less likely to be admitted to a hospital” than a patient infected with the delta variant. However, the British agency is very cautious about the low number of cases of patients hospitalized with this new variant.

The analysis is published at a time when covid-19 cases are breaking successive records in the UK, with more than 120,000 notifications daily between Wednesday and yesterday. The increase in seven days is 50%, and the number of admissions is starting to increase, especially in London.

Scotland announced the closing of clubs indefinitely. Northern Ireland and Wales also tightened Christmas Eve restrictions. In England, the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is postponing the decision as long as possible, based precisely on the two studies that show a lower risk of hospitalization due to omicron.

Dominant

The UK situation is not an isolated case. According to the director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe, Hans Kluge, “the omicron is becoming, or has already become, dominant in several countries”. The variant is advancing very quickly in various parts of the continent and cases are doubling every two or three days, something never seen before.

One example is France, where 91,608 cases of covid were reported within 24 hours, an absolute record for contagion since the start of the pandemic in March of last year. “The transmission is much greater, but probably less serious, although we don’t know to what extent,” explained Jean-François Delfraissy, president of the scientific council that advises the government of Emmanuel Macron.

Spain also registered a record of daily infections, with more than 60 thousand cases, almost half with the omicron variant. In light of this scenario, the country, which has one of the populations with the highest vaccination rate in Europe, decided to make the use of masks in the open again mandatory, a measure that was suspended six months ago.

Greece also announced that the use of masks will be mandatory indoors and outdoors during the holidays. All public Christmas and New Year celebrations have been canceled in the country. The Italian government followed the trend and again demanded the use of masks.

Sweden was another country where new measures came into effect. The government determined that telecommuting is prioritized. In addition, public events that bring together more than 500 people will require a vaccination card.

“Although omicron causes less severe symptoms, the number of cases can again overwhelm health systems that are not ready”, warned recently the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

This does not appear to be an issue in the country where the variant has been identified, South Africa. However, in the Northern Hemisphere, where the population is larger, admissions are much more worrying.

“It’s very important to study what’s going to happen in London next week because it’s going to teach us a lot about gravity,” said Arnaud Fontanet, a member of the French advisory board.

Since its appearance, the new variant has been detected in 18 countries and territories in the Americas, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). The continent has surpassed 100 million cases of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the most recent data from the organization, in the last week there was a decrease in infections in parts of Central and South America, but an increase was noted in the Caribbean.

In the United States, as a precaution, the honorary Oscar ceremony, scheduled for January, has been postponed, but the date of the main ceremony is kept for March 27.

According to a survey by the France-Presse news agency, based on official data from the countries, the world registered 5.37 million deaths and more than 276 million cases of covid-19 since the end of 2019, when the Sars-CoV- 2 appeared in Wuhan, China.

Lockdown

Twenty-four months later, amid preparations for the Beijing-2022 Olympic Winter Games, Xi Jinping’s government is trying to eradicate the disease with stringent measures. Since yesterday, the 13 million inhabitants of the city of Xian, famous for the Terracotta Warriors, have started a tight confinement due to a small outbreak of the new coronavirus — 100 cases.

No one should go out on the streets “except for imperative reasons.” Only one person per household is allowed to shop every two days and all businesses considered “non-essential” have suspended their activities.

The Winter Olympics in Beijing will take place with the most restrictive measures for a sporting event since the beginning of the pandemic: without the presence of fans who live in other countries and with all participants inside a “health bubble”, which will include anti-covid tests daily.

FDA Approves Merck Therapy

A day after Pfizer’s anti-covid pill was approved, the US Food and Drug Administration, the FDA, yesterday recommended the use of the pill developed by the Merck laboratory for high-risk adults who contract the disease. “The authorization offers an additional treatment option against the covid-19 virus in tablet form, which can be taken orally,” said scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni.

The drug produced by Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, must be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms. It reduced hospitalizations and deaths for covid-19 among people at risk by 30%. In the case of Pfizer medication, the reduction is 90%.

In its statement, the FDA insisted that both treatments must complement vaccines, not replace them, because they remain the main tool in the fight against the coronavirus.

Although the therapies from the two laboratories are, in general, safe, as evidenced by clinical studies developed, the Merck pill (molnupiravir) raises more concerns. The FDA does not authorize the medication for children under 18 years old because it can affect the growth of bones and cartilage, nor for pregnant women due to possible damage to the fetus.

Molnupiravir works by incorporating itself into the virus genome, which causes mutations that prevent viral replication. The dosage is eight capsules a day, for five days, totaling 40 tablets.