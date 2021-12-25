More than 2,000 flights are canceled in the world by expansion of micron – International

More than 2,000 flights are canceled worldwide (photo: Pixabay/Reproduction)

Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights worldwide, 25% of them in the United States, due to the expansion of the micron variant of the covid-19.

According to the website Flightaware, at 12:40 pm (Brazil time) this Friday (24), there were at least 2,116 flight cancellations. Of this total, 499 are trips linked to the United States, including international and domestic.

According to the same source, until Thursday, the number of cancellations reached 2,231.

Most flights were scheduled before the micron outbreak, a variant that is spreading at high speed and more contagious than its predecessors.

Several companies interviewed by the AFP mentioned the new wave of the pandemic as the cause, which affects, in particular, the crews.

According to Flightaware, United Airlines had to cancel more than 170 flights this Friday, corresponding to 9% of scheduled flights.

“The spike in micron cases across the country this week has had a direct impact on our crews and the people who run our operations,” reported the company, which said it was working to find solutions for affected passengers.

Delta Air Lines canceled 145 flights, according to Flightaware, because of the micron and, to a lesser extent, due to adverse weather conditions.

“Delta’s teams have exhausted all options and remedies” before reaching these cancellations, the airline noted.

More than ten Alaska Airlines flights were canceled after some of its employees reported being “potentially exposed to the virus” and had to isolate themselves.

According to estimates by the American Automobile Association (AAA), more than 109 million Americans are expected to leave their immediate area by plane, train, or car between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, a 34% increase over last year.