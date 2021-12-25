More than 2,000 flights are canceled worldwide due to the expansion of Ômicron – Mundo

airlines canceled more of 2 thousand flights worldwide, 25% of them in the United States, due to the expansion of the variant micron of Covid-19.

According to the website Flightaware, at 15:50 (GMT) this Friday (24), there were at least 2,272 flight cancellations. Of this total, 585 are trips linked to the United States, between international and domestic. According to the same source, until Thursday, the number of cancellations reached 2,231.

Most flights were scheduled before the outbreak of Ômicron, a variant that is spreading at high speed and is more contagious than its predecessors.

Numerous companies heard by AFP mentioned as a cause the new wave of the pandemic, which affects, in particular, the crews.

As Flightaware, United Airlines had to cancel more than 180 flights this Friday, corresponding to 8% of scheduled.

“The spike in Ômicron cases across the country this week has had a direct impact on our crews and the people who run our operations,” reported the company, which said it was working to find solutions for affected passengers.

depleted resources

Delta Air Lines canceled 163 flights, according to Flightaware, because of Ômicron and, to a lesser extent, due to adverse weather conditions.

“Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources” before reaching these cancellations, the airline noted.

More than ten Alaska Airlines flights were canceled after some of its employees reported being “potentially exposed to the virus” and had to isolate themselves.

According to estimates by the American Automobile Association (AAA), more than 109 million Americans are expected to leave their immediate area by plane, train, or car between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, a 34% increase over last year.